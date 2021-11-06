Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Raqesh Bapat Reunited With Shamita Shetty As He Enters ‘Bigg Boss 15’ With Neha Bhasin

Two new contestants enter the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house amidst the entire chaos of Diwali gifts. While some were pleased, there were others who will feel the brunt of the wild card entrants.

Raqesh Bapat And Neha Bhasin | PR Handout

2021-11-06
Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 11:22 am

The captaincy task has brought in fireworks on Diwali in ‘Bigg Boss 15' as contestants fought to get a chance to see the wonderful gifts their families have sent them. While nothing makes them happier to be with their loved ones in spirit on Diwali, Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz are in no mood to let them do so. They both had no choice but to keep their housemates away from the gifts if they want to win this task.

Shamita Shetty had been through an emotional roller coaster this season and is eager to open her gift. But she is turned down by Umar Riaz and had to throw her gift away. However, Nishant Bhat seemed to enjoy this moment, which made Shamita Shetty furious. She confronted him and started taking venting out her frustration on him. Nishant Bhat responded saying, “Everyone in this house has a right to express themselves... Faltu cheezon ke liye mat bolo Shamita (Don’t talk rubbish Shamita)!” Before she breaks down, Shamita Shetty retorts, “Yeh faltu cheez nahi hai (This is not rubbish)! I did not expect this from you."

However, this gloomy atmosphere quickly became fun and exciting when two new contestants made a ‘Wild Card’ entry! Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the house while everyone cheered for them. Raqesh Bapat entered in Big G's costume and surprised his special one, Shamita Shetty. This time, tears of happiness started flowing down her face as she hugs him! The new contestants greeted everyone before getting down straight to business.

Neha Bhasin informed Shamita Shetty about Karan Kundrra not being pleased with their arrival in the house and that he and Tejasswi Prakash are loyal to no one. Pratik Sehajpal had had a great rapport with Neha Bhasin, but when he tried to come and talk to her, she behaved coldly with him. “I don’t want to be in that space again," she declared.

Will these new entrants bring in some more fun to the game?

Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
