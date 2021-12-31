Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh In 5 Biopics After '83's Success?

In '83', actor Ranveer Singh's portrayal of cricketer Kapil Dev was well received. The actor received offers for 5 biopics after that. Take a look at the details below.

Ranveer Singh In 5 Biopics After '83's Success?
Actor Ranveer Singh. | Instagram/@ranveersingh

Trending

Ranveer Singh In 5 Biopics After '83's Success?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T17:09:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 5:09 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has now been approached for several biopics, three of which are based on sportspeople, according to the actor.  Singh's portrayal of former Indian cricket team's captain Kapil Dev in director Kabir Khan's '83' wowed the audience. On December 24, the film based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory was released in theatres.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

'83' has received positive reviews from critics and the general public.  Singh's performance in the film stands out because he walks and talks like legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Now, the actor is in talks for a biopic and has a choice of five scripts. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor said, "I am in discussion for 5 biopics. Three of those biopics are of sportspersons."

Sources claim that one of them is based on a paraplegic swimmer, and the actor was asked if this is true. To this, Singh stated, "I guess we should rather wait and give this time, those 5 biopics are all in different stages of development and hopefully one of them will develop into an extraordinary script and you will hear an official announcement soon."

Singh will next be seen with actress Alia Bhatt in filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. He's also set to star in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and actors Varun Sharma, and Murli Sharma round out the cast.  Singh will also be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Mumbai Entertainment Sports Drama Comedy Film Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood news Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Tuck Jagadish': South Films That Stood Out With OTT Releases

From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Tuck Jagadish': South Films That Stood Out With OTT Releases

Why JK Rowling Is Absent From The Harry Potter Reunion?

Emma Watson Reveals Her Kissing Scene With Rupert Grint In Harry Potter Was Horrifying

Samantha Prabhu Is learning To Say ‘Never Say Never’

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye To 2021 With An Emotional Note And Welcomes 2022

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai Passes Away At 97

Ranveer Singh Talks About His Upcoming Films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' And 'Cirkus'

Is Disha Patani Celebrating New Years With Tiger Shroff?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

Shruti Haasan Reacts To Instagram User Asking About Her Breakups

Shruti Haasan Reacts To Instagram User Asking About Her Breakups

After Closure Of Theatre’s In Capital, Multiplex Association Of India Meets Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

After Closure Of Theatre’s In Capital, Multiplex Association Of India Meets Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement