September 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima, Shares ‘Then And Now’ Photos On Kareena Kapoor's Birthday

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima, Shares ‘Then And Now’ Photos On Kareena Kapoor's Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Good Newwz' alongside Akshay Kumar. Her next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is set to release next year.

21 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima, Shares ‘Then And Now’ Photos On Kareena Kapoor's Birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 40th birthday with her family.
Source: Instagram @therealkarismakapoor
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima, Shares ‘Then And Now’ Photos On Kareena Kapoor's Birthday
outlookindia.com
2020-09-21T14:45:09+05:30

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today and last night she celebrated her birthday with close friends and family as Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and others were spotted entering Bebo’s house. Karisma Kapoor was one of the first ones to wish her sister on social media, as she shared exclusive photos from the party.

While in one photo, we can see Kareena posing with her parents and Lolo, in another photo, all of them stand with Saif Ali Khan and late Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal and others. Bebo’s birthday cake resembled an elaborate gown with cream-coloured frills at the base and the top of the cake had a mini figurine of Kareena in a red dress.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

At midnight, as fans of the actress started trending “HappyBirthdayKareenaKapoorKhan” on Twitter, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the actress. From Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora to others, a host of celebrities wished the diva, including Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a “then” and “now” photos of her cousin with the caption, “Happy 40th you gorgeous being love you.”

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Earlier, on Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday, Bebo had penned a heartfelt message for her. 

(Credit: Pinkvilla.com)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Anurag Kashyap Dismisses Payal Ghosh's Sexual Harassment Allegations; Kangana Calls For His Arrest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karisma Kapoor Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×