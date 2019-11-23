Rakul Preet Singh Reveals A Male Co Actor Hit On Her; Here's What She Did Next

Rakul Preet Singh delivered two hits this year, in the form of Marjaavaan and De De Pyaar De. While we met her for an interaction on the success of the film, we cornered her for a fun round of Never Have I Ever, where she revealed a lot of unknown secrets about herself. She discussed how she was cheated on by someone and how a co-actor had hit on her, while filming for a particular film. She also revealed that she was offered Geeta Govindam opposite Vijay Devarakonda and she had to pass it on! But above all, she brought out all the secrets of good friend Sidharth Malhotra's alleged relationship status.

Talking about an incident where a male co-actor hit on her, the Yaariyan heroine tells us, "Yes, I have been hit on by a co-star, but in a very nice way and not a creepy way. I was just not interested." She further adds, "I didn't realise it only in the first go. Then I was speaking to a friend and she was like, you do realise what was happening. Then I started giving excuses saying I was busy."

But has she ever had hots for a co-star? She asserts, "Never. All my co-actors from Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn are married. Sidharth and I became friends and when we were doing Aiyaary, he was already seeing someone and now, he was being linked up to a lot of them. So I was like, 'tera scene kya hai," she laughs.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)