Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Rakul Preet Singh Reveals A Male Co Actor Hit On Her; Here's What She Did Next

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals A Male Co Actor Hit On Her; Here's What She Did Next

In a game of Never Have I Ever, the Marjaavaan actress reveals that she has indeed received a proposal from one of her co-stars and she wasn't really interested.

23 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rakul Preet Singh Reveals A Male Co Actor Hit On Her; Here's What She Did Next
Rakul Preet Singh Reveals A Male Co Actor Hit On Her; Here's What She Did Next
outlookindia.com
2019-11-23T16:13:53+0530

Rakul Preet Singh delivered two hits this year, in the form of Marjaavaan and De De Pyaar De. While we met her for an interaction on the success of the film, we cornered her for a fun round of Never Have I Ever, where she revealed a lot of unknown secrets about herself. She discussed how she was cheated on by someone and how a co-actor had hit on her, while filming for a particular film. She also revealed that she was offered Geeta Govindam opposite Vijay Devarakonda and she had to pass it on! But above all, she brought out all the secrets of good friend Sidharth Malhotra's alleged relationship status.

Talking about an incident where a male co-actor hit on her, the Yaariyan heroine tells us, "Yes, I have been hit on by a co-star, but in a very nice way and not a creepy way. I was just not interested." She further adds, "I didn't realise it only in the first go. Then I was speaking to a friend and she was like, you do realise what was happening. Then I started giving excuses saying I was busy."

But has she ever had hots for a co-star? She asserts, "Never. All my co-actors from Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn are married. Sidharth and I became friends and when we were doing Aiyaary, he was already seeing someone and now, he was being linked up to a lot of them. So I was like, 'tera scene kya hai," she laughs.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Rakul Preet Singh Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Parineeti Chopra's Weight Loss Secret Can Help You go from fat to fit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement