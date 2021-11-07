Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s recently released Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’ has crossed the 100-crore mark within two days of its release, across the globe. According to reports the film, which is directed by Siva, and also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles apart from Rajinikanth, earned Rs 42 crores on the second day of release, which has taken the film’s worldwide box office collections beyond the 100-crore mark. The film earned Rs 70 crores on the first day of its release.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the audience seem to have flocked to theatres across the globe, and the film, as per reports, was released in 1,100 theatres outside of India as well.

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s first film to be released after the Mumbai government announced the reopening of theatres on Oct 22, ‘Sooryavanshi’ too has been doing well, and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, in India alone.

After the Rohit Shetty directed film earned Rs 26.29 crore on the first day, it went to to earn Rs 23.85 crores on the second day of its release, thus making it best start for a Hindi film since the release of ‘War’ (2019) in terms of collections and when it comes to footfalls, it’s the best start for a Hindi film since ‘Dabangg 3’ (2019). Outside of India the film has earned nearly Rs 22 crores, thereby making its gross box office collections to Rs 73 crores.

Hollywood film, ‘Eternals’ too did well on the box office after its first day if its release. Oscar winner Chloe Zhao's superhero magnum opus has opened with a bang in India post a phenomenal global box office, with the MCU film earning a net total of Rs 7.35 crores in India, out of the Rs 222.57 crores, it made on the global office on the first day of its release. Several experts predict the film to cross the 500-crore mark by the first weekend itself.

Despite huge local Hindi and South competition, the film's first day opening is testament to the huge fan following and craze for Marvel films in India.

“We expected ‘Eternals’ to be even more massive, and as expected the advance booking has brought new life to the festive season! People have missed the larger-than-life cinematic experience and we have been adding more shows daily due to the huge demand!” Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR pictures, tells us.

As soon as we opened our advances, we have witnessed an unprecedented demand for tickets. Our primary centres and cities have seen brisk advances. Marvel entertainers are a must watch big screen experiences and true to this phenomenon, ‘Eternals’ is opening with a massive buzz and fanfare,” says Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer INOX Leisure Ltd.