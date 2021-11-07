Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Mints Rs 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi’ Makes Rs 50 crores In First Two Days

The recently released films 'Annaaathe', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Eternals' have been doing well on the Box Office, in and outside of India.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Mints Rs 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi’ Makes Rs 50 crores In First Two Days
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Rajinikanth's 'Annaathe' and Marvel's Eternals have done well on the box office.

Trending

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Mints Rs 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi’ Makes Rs 50 crores In First Two Days
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T16:29:38+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 4:29 pm

Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s recently released Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’ has crossed the 100-crore mark within two days of its release, across the globe. According to reports the film, which is directed by Siva, and also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles apart from Rajinikanth, earned Rs 42 crores on the second day of release, which has taken the film’s worldwide box office collections beyond the 100-crore mark. The film earned Rs 70 crores on the first day of its release.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the audience seem to have flocked to theatres across the globe, and the film, as per reports, was released in 1,100 theatres outside of India as well.

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s first film to be released after the Mumbai government announced the reopening of theatres on Oct 22, ‘Sooryavanshi’ too has been doing well, and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, in India alone.

After the Rohit Shetty directed film earned Rs 26.29 crore on the first day, it went to to earn Rs 23.85 crores on the second day of its release, thus making it best start for a Hindi film since the release of ‘War’ (2019) in terms of collections and when it comes to footfalls, it’s the best start for a Hindi film since ‘Dabangg 3’ (2019). Outside of India the film has earned nearly Rs 22 crores, thereby making its gross box office collections to Rs 73 crores.

Hollywood film, ‘Eternals’ too did well on the box office after its first day if its release. Oscar winner Chloe Zhao's superhero magnum opus has opened with a bang in India post a phenomenal global box office, with the MCU film earning a net total of  Rs 7.35 crores in India, out of the Rs 222.57 crores, it made on the global office on the first day of its release. Several experts predict the film to cross the 500-crore mark by the first weekend itself.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Despite huge local Hindi and South competition, the film's first day opening is testament to the huge fan following and craze for Marvel films in India.

“We expected ‘Eternals’ to be even more massive, and as expected the advance booking has brought new life to the festive season! People have missed the larger-than-life cinematic experience and we have been adding more shows daily due to the huge demand!” Kamal Gianchandani, CEO  PVR pictures, tells us.

As soon as we opened our advances, we have witnessed an unprecedented demand for tickets. Our primary centres and cities have seen brisk advances. Marvel entertainers are a must watch big screen experiences and true to this phenomenon, ‘Eternals’ is opening with a massive buzz and fanfare,” says Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer INOX Leisure Ltd.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Rajinikanth Akshay Kumar Angelina Jolie Mumbai Delhi India Bollywood Hollywood Tamil Cinema Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Puneeth Rajkumar's Family Doctor Gets Police Protection

Puneeth Rajkumar's Family Doctor Gets Police Protection

Bhagyashree Explains The Reason Behind Her Decade-Long Hiatus From Acting

Book Review | 'The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables For A Planet In Crisis' By Amitav Ghosh

Outlook Special | Faded Red: N-Ostalgie for Calcutta’s Communist Past in Berlin

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn Dance To 'Mundian Tu' And Other Desi Hits At Lilly Singh's Diwali Bash

Farmers In Punjab Stop Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'

Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Would Love To Play In A Bond Movie

Kristen Stewart Would Love To Play In A Bond Movie

Absolutely Devastated: Travis Scott Releases Statement On Astroworld Festival Incident Killing Eight People

Absolutely Devastated: Travis Scott Releases Statement On Astroworld Festival Incident Killing Eight People

Vijay Sethupathi Says Attack On Him Was 'Blown Out Of Propotion'

Vijay Sethupathi Says Attack On Him Was 'Blown Out Of Propotion'

Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On 'Jai Bhim' Slapping Controversy

Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On 'Jai Bhim' Slapping Controversy

Read More from Outlook

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Vikas Pathak / The BJP’s first national executive meet after the pandemic held in blended mode – with 125 delegates attending at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and state delegates, including Chief Ministers, attending online

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Strikes Early As AFG Defend 124

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Strikes Early As AFG Defend 124

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement