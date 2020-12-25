Rajinikanth Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Actor-politician Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday after showing severe fluctuations in blood pressure, the hospital said in a statement.

The actor was filming a movie in the city for the last 10 days and had isolated himself after a couple of people on the set tested positive for Covid-19. The actor tested negative on December 22.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said.

"He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged," they added.

Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he is not showing other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable, officials said.

Rajinikanth' had reached Hyderabad for the filming of his latest movie "Annatthe", which was brought to a halt after some crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

