Rajinikanth Back Home From The Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth has been discharged from Chennai's Kauvery Hospital after being admitted for almost four days. The actor updated fans about his health through daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's app Hoote.

According to a report in News Minute, In the message, he said, "The treatment is over. I am alright and back home now.”

Rajinikanth was admitted on October 28 in Chennai's Kauvery hospital after experiencing giddiness. The hospital later released an official statement regarding the health of the actor.

In the statement released on October 29, the doctor informed that the actor underwent a carotid artery revascularisation and was on his road to recovery.

Rajinikanth is now gearing up for the release of his mass entertainer 'Annaatthe', which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and Khusbhu. The film's trailer was released to a massive positive response.

The film, directed by Siva, will release on November 4.