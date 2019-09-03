Radhika Madan Got Dinesh Vijan To Replace Sara Ali Khan With Her In Angrezi Medium?

The gorgeous Radhika Madan has successfully made her name in the entertainment industry thanks to her hard work in a short span of time. She began her journey with the hit TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, opposite Shakti Arora. She garnered a pretty huge fan following with her character Ishaani and her on screen chemistry with Shakti was also applauded. The show had a successful run for over one and a half years.

Last year, Radhika made her impressive Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha, alongside Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and went on to star in the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. The film won People's Choice Award at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and received great reviews along with praise for the lead actors. Currently, the beauty is gearing up for her 3rd Bollywood film, the much-awaited Angrezi Medium, also featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent chat, Radhika opened up about nepotism in the industry. She shared how she didn't receive a call back because a star kid had already gotten the role she wanted. Radhika said what hurt the most is that they said she's good, but still went ahead with someone else. Sharing another case, she revealed, "The same thing happened with me. The producer told me I'm giving it to so and so's daughter and I wanted the project. I said you take my audition. Just take my audition I'm not asking for anything else. He agreed, I gave the audition and I got the role.” When asked if the film is Angrezi Medium, Radhika said, “I don’t know.”

According to the buzz, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was going to feature in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. However, no confirmation was shared by the makers or the actress.

