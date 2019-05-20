Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Have A Fairytale Moment At Cannes!

Also Read Different Styles Of Kangana Ranaut At The 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Dressed in a pristine white layered tulle gown from the studios of Georges Hobeika, Priyanka Chopra accentuated her look with a diamond necklace and earrings by Chopard. She sashayed down the red carpet, hand-in-hand, with her husband Nick who matched his lady love in ivory, making for the perfect fairytale moment. She was joined by husband Nick Jonas as the power couple made quite an impact on the red carpet.

Later that night, the power couple hosted a special Chopard party celebrating a night of cinema and fashion. Priyanka was wearing a metallic black sexy gown with a high slit and plunging neckline, while Nick wore a bronze double breasted suit.

The party that the couple hosted for the Luxury Swiss jewellery and watchmaker Chopard, was attended by the biggest supermodels, singers and actors.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' rendezvous with the French Riviera seemed to be straight out of a fairytale and we can't wait to see what’s next!