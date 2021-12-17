Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Reports Addressing Her As 'Wife Of Nick Jonas'

Actress Priyanka Chopra took a dig at a news report as it called her 'wife of Nick Jonas'. The Indian-American actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections,' has slammed the tabloid in an Instagram story.

The actress took to her Instagram story and posted screenshots of the news article and highlighted, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises ('The Matrix Resurrections') of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Chopra has also tagged her husband, Jonas, in the post. The actress questions if she should add her IMDB link in her Instagram bio. In the story, she further asked, “Please explain how this still happens to women?

The actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, has had a successful career in Bollywood. She kickstarted her Hollywood career with the TV series, ‘Quantico’ in 2015 and received appreciation for the same.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves plays the lead in 'The Matrix Resurrections.' Chopra appears as an older Sati in this film.

ActorsCarrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff are among the cast members. On December 22nd, it will be released in theatres.

Chopra is also working on a number of projects, including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You' and Joe and Anthony Russo's drama series 'Citadel.'

On the Bollywood front the actress along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will soon begin filming for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara.'