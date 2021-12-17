Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Reports Addressing Her As 'Wife Of Nick Jonas'

The actress says that while she is promoting the most iconic movie franchises, she is still referred to as wife of Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Reports Addressing Her As 'Wife Of Nick Jonas'
Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming movie | Instagram\priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Reports Addressing Her As 'Wife Of Nick Jonas'
2021-12-17T21:43:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 9:43 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra took a dig at a news report as it called her 'wife of Nick Jonas'. The Indian-American actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections,' has slammed the tabloid in an Instagram story.

The actress  took to her Instagram story and posted screenshots of the news article and highlighted, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises ('The Matrix Resurrections') of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Chopra has also tagged her husband, Jonas, in the post. The actress questions if she should add her IMDB link in her Instagram bio. In the story, she further asked, “Please explain how this still happens to women?

 The actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, has had a successful career in Bollywood. She  kickstarted her Hollywood career  with the TV series, ‘Quantico’ in 2015 and received appreciation for the same.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves plays the lead in 'The Matrix Resurrections.'  Chopra appears as an older Sati in this film.

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

ActorsCarrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff are among the cast members. On December 22nd, it will be released in theatres.

 
 
 
Chopra is also working on a number of projects, including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You' and Joe and Anthony Russo's drama series 'Citadel.'

On the Bollywood front the actress along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will soon begin filming for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara.'

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
