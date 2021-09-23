Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Global star Priyanka Chopra has taken to social media to share a great piece of news for all. The leaders at the Global Vaccine Summit have decided collectively that the low and middle-income countries will get help from the others to get their population vaccinated by the next year. She took to Twitter to make the big announcement.

Great news! At the Global Vaccine Summit, world leaders committed to help low & middle income countries vaccinate 70% of their populations by next year!! I applaud these crucial commitments and also the dedicated efforts of @UNICEF âÂ¯to ensure relief efforts are equitable (1/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 23, 2021

Ensuring the world’s most vulnerableâÂ¯haveâÂ¯access to COVID-19 vaccines is not only the right thing to do, but the ONLY thing to do.Vaccine equity is crucial.The longerâÂ¯this lasts, the higher the risk of new variants.Let’sâÂ¯END this pandemic.Together#DonateDosesNow #UNGA (2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 23, 2021

