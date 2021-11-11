Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Actor Pratik Gandhi has become a household name after the massive success of his OTT show, ‘Scam 1992’. He talks about how this new digital medium has changed things for actors like him.

Pratik Gandhi | instagram.com/pratikgandhiofficial

2021-11-11T15:43:32+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 3:43 pm

Actor Pratik Gandhi has been working in regional films for over 14 years now, and it was only after the massively popular OTT show, ‘Scam 1992’ that he became a household name all over the country. He has done a few films in Hindi as well, as supporting characters, but it was only after filmmaker Hansal Mehta offered him the lead role of Harshad Mehta in ‘Scam 1992’ that he became this overnight superstar.

Has OTT changed the game for actors like him who were probably not getting enough roles in the mainstream movies and are now getting their due? “Yes, in the last couple of years the way OTT has changed the game, it changed a lot of things for a lot of actors like me. Now there is a lot of excitement around new talent and around people, those who are talented, those who can actually create characters and those who can add value to storytelling and a lot of actors are getting work. There is a lot of work happening, so I feel it's the best time for actors to be around and keep working.”

While ‘Scam 1992’ was released on OTT amidst the pandemic, he has been flooded with offers, and he has been picking up some of the best scripts. But is it difficult to shoot in this ‘new normal’? “Yeah, shooting in this current situation in this so-called ‘new normal’ is very difficult. You have to be very careful. There are lots and lots of precautions that you have to take. So, it’s becoming a difficult situation to work in that. But, I guess I also believe that we'll have to learn to live with it for a while at least.”

On the work front, he will soon be seen in ‘Six Suspects’ with actress Richa Chadha, ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ with actress Khushali Kumar, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’ with actress Taapsee Pannu, and an untitled film with actress Vidya Balan, actor Sendhil Ramamurthy and actress Ileana D’Cruz.

