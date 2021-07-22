Poonam Pandey Accuses Raj Kundra Of 'Leaking' Her Mobile Number With Message ‘Call Me I’ll Strip For You’

Model-actor Poonam Pandey has revealed that businessman Raj Kundra, who got arrested on July 19 in a case of making pornographic movies, had leaked her number when she refused to sign a contract with a company which Kundra was associated with.

“The threat was that I had to sign his new contract. Whatever or whenever they said, I'd have to shoot that way or else they would leak my private information,” she said in an interview, as reported by Hindustan Times,

Pandey, who has had a legal history with Kundra prior to the porn scandal, as well, said she filed a case against Kundra and the company that was handling her app in 2019, since she complained they were using her videos even after the contract had ended.

"When I said no to signing the contract, he leaked my phone number with a caption, 'Call me now. I will strip for you'. He released this message along with my personal number and broadcast it. I still remember that after that my phone rang non-stop. I got calls from the whole world, including threatening messages,” she said adding that she had to go “into hiding” because of the nature of the texts she was receiving.

"I was not home. I was living like a fugitive. I was scared that something would happen to me because of the kind of messages I used to get, such as 'I know where you are'. It was scary," Poonam said.

She also said that despite being told by her lawyers to not talk about the case in public, she spoke hoping that it will help any other aspiring actor, to speak up.

"I am giving this statement even after my lawyers said no, because if Raj Kundra can do this to me -- and I am a known personality -- then what is he doing to others? It is impossible to judge where to put a full stop to this. I would request all the girls to please come out, and if something of this sort has happened to you then raise your voice," she said.

