Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Pooja Banerjee On Pregnancy: We Want To Have A Daughter, But We’ll Be Happy If It’s Either

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Pooja Banerjee has recently revealed how she and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have started reading up books about parenting, babies and more as they expect their first child in March 2022.

Pooja Banerjee And Sandeep Sejwal | instagram.com/poojabanerjeee

2021-11-09T19:36:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 7:36 pm

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has been an audience favourite courtesy of its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While all the actors have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, looks like Pooja Banerjee has finally brought some ‘Good News’ for one and all!

Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea recently opened up about her pregnancy for the very first time and everyone has been over the moon after hearing this piece of news. The actress, who is six months pregnant, has been shooting for the show continuously and also mentions that she is happy to continue shooting till she feels fine. In fact, she came to know about her pregnancy on the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ itself and ever since then her team has been extremely supportive and has also made her feel at home.

Talking about her pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee said, "Sandeep and I are really excited and happy to announce our pregnancy. To be honest, we’ve wanted to start our family since a couple of years now, however, we never put a timeline on it. We always thought that whenever it has to happen, it will happen, and I guess we’re going to be parents at the most perfect time. We are in a very happy space and, touchwood; I feel everything is falling in the right space. We are gearing up for the baby to come in and we’ve started reading up about pregnancy, babies and parenting as well. Both of us want to have a daughter, but we will be happy if it is a boy or a girl. I am sure he or she will be the most pampered child for sure.”

Reminiscing the initial days when she found out about her pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee added, “‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has been a blessing in disguise for me. I joined the show just after the first wave of Covid-19 and since then, it’s been a joy working on the show. One fine day, I felt that something was not right and hence, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, during the shoot, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I immediately called Sandeep and asked him to come pick me up. He felt that I was not well, but I just didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. When I finally revealed the news to him, he jumped up and started dancing. Since then, I’ve had a lot of support from him, our families as well as the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ team.”

Adding further, she mentioned, “Initially, due to the fatigue and morning sickness, it did get taxing. In fact, I even approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and have been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort. I wish everybody would do that. Working women, who wish to go the family way, should be encouraged to do it. For now, what happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it, and I will shoot for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ till the time I can.”

The due date of delivery is in March 2022.

