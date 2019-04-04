'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Will Not Release Tomorrow, Says Producer Sandeep Ssingh

'PM Narendra Modi', the biopic on Prime Minister will not hit movie theatres on Friday as the release of the film has been postponed indefinitely, PTI quoted the producer of the movie Sandeep Ssingh as saying.

The announcement from the producer comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will hear a plea seeking to block the release of the movie on April 8.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear the plea by Aman Panwar, one of the Congress spokesman, contending that the release of Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.

The Congress Wednesday said it has complained to the Election Commission about the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic ahead of the polls, saying it was an example of absolute desperation and is based on a "flop person" who has proved to be a "zero".

Questioning the timing of its release, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it should be ascertained whether black money was used for producing the film.

"We have said that the Election Commission should take note of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays the lead role in the biopic had on Wednesday said that the Congress party is afraid of "chowkidar ka danda" (security guard's wooden stick).

Ever since BJP kick-started its 'main bhi chowkidar' campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 'chowkidar' has become a part of political discussions. While many are constantly criticising the programme, there are people who support it. The latest one to appreciate the campaign is Vivek Oberoi.

"Why is the opposition afraid, what are they afraid of? I think they fear chowkidar ka danda (security guard's wooden stick)," Oberoi said.

(with inputs from agencies)