Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Payal Ghosh To Go Under The Knife To Prepare For A Character With Multiple Personalities

Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh will in all probability go under the knife as part of her prep for her next project where she plays a character with multiple personalities.

Payal Ghosh | Instagram

2021-09-26T10:57:07+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:57 am

Actress Payal Ghosh has been in the news of late because of the late-night attack on her last Sunday. While she is still recuperating from the injury and trying to come out of the trauma of the attack, she is trying to look forward to better things. 

She is known to be someone who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to bettering the characters she plays onscreen. She claims to be a perfectionist and things can become really scary for the commoners seeing the levels that she is ready to go. Reports suggest that she is ready to go under the knife for a character in her next project which has multiple personalities. She is psychotic in one of the parts and she is ready to look the part. She needs to look feeble and there are certain angles to it that require her to appear a certain way. 

We caught up with Ghosh and asked about whether it’s actually true or not. "It's one of the things that we are still weighing on. The character needs me to carry a certain look and it is possible that I would have to go under the knife to get that. Whatever the character requires, I am ready for it. It’s for the audience and their validation matters the most. We as actors have a huge responsibility for giving quality entertainment to the audience as they deserve the best for their time and bucks. I wish to be a part of a brand of movies which is memorable and people take something permanent with them." 

That’s another level of commitment, which reminds us of Hollywood actors like Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and even in Bollywood, actors like Aamir Khan, who are known to really go a long way to ensure that their characters and their prep is perfect.

