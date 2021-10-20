Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband actor Gautam Rode have come back together onscreen for the second time in less than a month’s time with their second music video, ‘ChhanoMaano’.

Gautam Rode And Pankhuri Awasthy

2021-10-20T21:33:58+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 9:33 pm

Actor Gautam Rode and his wife, actress Pankhuri Awasthy, tied the knot in 2018, and after almost 3 years of not working together, they are now doing back-to-back projects together. After the massive success of ‘Sun Le Zara’ last month, they are now back together with ‘ChhanoMaano’ which is also trending on social media pages.

Talking about being comfortable working with Awasthy, Rode says, “It is great to be working together back-to-back. It is very comfortable as you always feel like home. That way it becomes very easy as an actor to perform together.”

But, can he point out any shortcomings or give tips to his better half on sets during the shoot? “I really like her as an actor. We both know each other’s sensibilities, and how we function together. Also, on sets, it becomes very easy. For example, if you’re working with someone else, and you want to say something about someone else’s performance, you cannot comment on it because you don’t have that relationship or comfort level with that actor. With Pankhuri, if I feel that a certain take is not that great and she thinks the same way about my take, then we can easily tell each other. The job becomes much easier. The end product turns out to be great. You know each other’s strengths as well as the shortcomings, and you can therefore pinpoint on things and thereby help better the final product,” says Rode.

‘ChhanoMaano’ was released during Navaratri recently.

Also Read: Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

