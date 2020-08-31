Onam Festival: See How Celebrities Celebrated

On the pious occassion of Onam, several Bollywood celebrities and south Indian stars have shared their pictures on social media celebrating the festival with zeal and enthusiasm.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora Khan took it to instagram account and posted a picture of herself have a grand feast with her sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Arora.

In the picture, she is seen posing with her sister, with varieties of dishes put on table. She captioned the picture saying "Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan wished on twitter, he wrote T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the

harvest festival celebrated in Kerala ..", with a few colourful pictures.

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

Well known South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukmaran also posted his wishes on Twitter.

Director Karan Johar wished everyone on this occassion, "Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all...." he wrote on instagram.

View this post on Instagram Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all....âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 30, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

Actor Priyamani Raj shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, "Getting ready for Onam.

Getting ready to celebrate Onam pic.twitter.com/zkimkQVI2V — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020

Actor Hamsa Nandini shared a picture of herself on twitter in which she is seen with traditional food items served on a banana leaf. She wrote, "I only hope your Onam Sadhya

looks as good as mine. Nevertheless it's a #throwback. Happy Onam"

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished everyone on Twitter , "Wishing you all a very Happy Onam. May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram"