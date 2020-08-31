Onam Festival: See How Celebrities Celebrated

On the pious occassion of Onam, several Bollywood celebrities and south Indian stars have shared their pictures on social media celebrating the festival with zeal and enthusiasm.
Bollywood actor Malaika Arora Khan took it to instagram account and posted a picture of herself have a grand feast with her sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Arora.
In the picture, she is seen posing with her sister, with varieties of dishes put on table. She captioned the picture saying "Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya."
View this post on Instagram
Our table is set ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman
Actor Amitabh Bachchan wished on twitter, he wrote T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the
harvest festival celebrated in Kerala ..", with a few colourful pictures.
T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020
Well known South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukmaran also posted his wishes on Twitter.
Director Karan Johar wished everyone on this occassion, "Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all...." he wrote on instagram.
Actor Priyamani Raj shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, "Getting ready for Onam.
Getting ready to celebrate Onam pic.twitter.com/zkimkQVI2V— Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020
Actor Hamsa Nandini shared a picture of herself on twitter in which she is seen with traditional food items served on a banana leaf. She wrote, "I only hope your Onam Sadhya
looks as good as mine. Nevertheless it's a #throwback. Happy Onam"
I only hope your Onam Sadhya looks as good as mine. Nevertheless it's a #throwback. Happy Onam ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼— Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) August 31, 2020
.
.#Onam #Onam2020 #HappyOnam #onamsadhya #OnamSpecial #OnamFestival #swanstories #HamsaNandini pic.twitter.com/RaXIFmWEoz
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished everyone on Twitter , "Wishing you all a very Happy Onam. May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram"
Onam Ashamsakal...— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 31, 2020
Wishing you all a very Happy OnamðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ·
May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives.
NamaskaaramðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#Onam2020 #HappyOnam #FestivalsOfIndia #HarvestFestival #blessed #gratitude pic.twitter.com/5EOlFMxUda
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
J-K: 10 Militants Killed In Encounters In 3 Days; 2 Police Personnel Dead
'Will Never Use Military As Prop': Joe Biden Takes A Dig At Donald Trump
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Storms To Spa Pole As Mercedes Lock Out Front Row