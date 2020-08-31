August 31, 2020
Corona
Onam Festival: See How Celebrities Celebrated

On the pious occasion of Onam, several Bollywood celebrities and South-Indian actors came forward to wish their fans

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2020
On the pious occassion of Onam, several Bollywood celebrities and south Indian stars have shared their pictures on social media celebrating the festival with zeal and enthusiasm. 

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora Khan took it to instagram account and posted a picture of herself have a grand feast with her sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Arora.

In the picture, she is seen posing with her sister, with varieties of dishes put on table. She captioned the picture saying "Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan wished on twitter, he wrote T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the
harvest festival celebrated in Kerala ..", with a few colourful pictures.

Well known South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukmaran also posted his wishes on Twitter. 

Director Karan Johar wished everyone on this occassion, "Wishing everyone a #happyonam ! Happiness and positivity to all...." he wrote on instagram.

Actor Priyamani Raj shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, "Getting ready for Onam.

Actor Hamsa Nandini shared a picture of herself on twitter in which she is seen with traditional food items served on a banana leaf. She wrote, "I only hope your Onam Sadhya
looks as good as mine. Nevertheless it's a #throwback. Happy Onam"

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished everyone on Twitter , "Wishing you all a very Happy Onam. May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram"

