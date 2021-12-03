Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Arrangement Gets Reviewed By Officials From Sawai Madhopur

Actors Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal's wedding will reportedly take place in the city of Sawai Madhopur. Officials from the city held a meeting for reviewing the traffic and transport arrangements.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Arrangement Gets Reviewed By Officials From Sawai Madhopur
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to tie the knot soon. | Instagram

Trending

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Arrangement Gets Reviewed By Officials From Sawai Madhopur
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T19:38:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:38 pm

On Friday, district administration officials in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district met to review preparations for Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated wedding ceremony.

Though there is no official confirmation about their wedding from both the actors, Bollywood has been abuzz with reports about a private engagement and a private but lavish marriage ceremony in a Rajasthan resort.

 The meeting of the district administration officials in Sawai Madhopur was organised to discuss the law and order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. Wedding organisers had also taken part in the meeting, the officials said.

"The meeting was mainly related to coordination for smooth functioning of traffic and Transport during the wedding," Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan said.

He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10," Kishan said. 

The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

Though both Kaushal, 33, and Kaif, 38, have not yet released a statement about their wedding, it has been reported that their sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place on December 7, 8 and 9. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Jaipur India Celebrity Wedding Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan 'Lost A Lot Of Confidence' After The Failure Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan 'Lost A Lot Of Confidence' After The Failure Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Walt Disney Birthday: Seven Iconic Disney Characters That Made Our Childhood Awesome

Poetries On Dissent: Protests Through Poets' Eyes

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life

Baba Sehgal: Rappers Today Are Scared To Try Something New

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Kriti Sanon Has A Terrific Reaction On Being Called The Female Aamir Khan

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ana De Armas Joins Chris Evans In Apple film 'Ghosted' Soon After Scarlett Johansson Exits

Ana De Armas Joins Chris Evans In Apple film 'Ghosted' Soon After Scarlett Johansson Exits

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Top Honors For Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Hansal Mehta At Asian Academy Awards

Top Honors For Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Hansal Mehta At Asian Academy Awards

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Naseer Ganai / While the Army and Airforce vacated the Tosa Maidan meadow as a firing range back in 2014, the victims of the deadly explosions are yet to receive their compensation.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

Koushik Paul / At the end of Day 3, New Zealand are struggling at 140/5 with 400 more runs to win the second Test in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell scored a fighting 60. Catch the IND vs NZ highlights here.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement