Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh

Aditya Tiwari wonders what the absence of someone you know feels like while Pallavi Singh finds her subject within her kitchen.

Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh
Of death and loss | Image for represntation | Getty

Trending

Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T16:41:29+05:30
Aditya Tiwari Pallavi Singh

Aditya Tiwari

More stories from Aditya Tiwari
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 4:41 pm

In this deeply thoughtful poem, Aditya Tiwari wonders what the absence of someone you know feels like. Sometimes it could feel like a song in the rain. At other times each memory they leave behind, could be squeezed, into nothing, is nothing, but dust.

What My Neighbour Left Behind  

The Day That She Died   

The day that she died she left behind  

Four dead flowers in a vase, two fresh newspapers,  

An old television, a refrigerator,  

Pearl necklaces, a box of gold bangles,  

Perfume bottles, a pack of Virginia slims,  

Yesterday’s shadow, her smile,  

The absence, like a song in the rain.   

 

What she left behind was only enough  

to fill - the empty rooms in her  

abandoned house.  

If we were to go back  

to the way we used to be  

If everything we’ve lost  

all our lives were to return  

Our faces would be bright-lit  

across a long river.  

Each day, squeezed  

into a grain, a petal.  

Each memory, into nothing,  

is nothing, but dust.  

But remember, that the mouth  

of the open river without  

the rain - is a blue prayer,  

Breathless, on a stranger’s face.  

 

 

While many poets travel around the world to find the right words, to find their inspiration, Pallavi Singh finds her subject within her kitchen. She sees the world within her kettle ‘where ambition and hunger mix/ like coffee beans in water’.  

The Kettle 

In my home 

kitchen is a neglected space 

there are toasters and ovens and kettle 

microwave and steamer and the barbeque 

the slow cooker, the chopping board, the knives 

but it’s the kettle I use every day. 

Fierce, contained, 

primed to a boiling point 

a scalding cauldron where ambition and hunger mix 

like coffee beans in water. 

It makes my coffee the easy way, 

not the way my mother taught me 

because that takes minutes when 

my patience allows seconds. 

For every drop I drink, 

my impatience defines the course — 

strong for the one who gifted me the kettle 

black for those who wanted me pure 

bitter for those who said I must know cooking. 

A million coffees brewed every morning 

in angry, un-abiding, storming kettles 

when the world rushes out to work, 

and I return to the boiler within me. 

(Aditya Tiwari is a poet and gay rights activist. His first book of poems April is Lush (2019) received international acclaim. Learn more about him on Instagram and Twitter at @aprilislush.)

(Pallavi Singh is a bilingual writer, journalist and poet based in the UK, and has been awarded a grant from the Irish Arts Council for her writing. She is currently training as a business historian at a UK university and is part of the core leadership of an ecommerce startup based in London. She tweets @econhistorienne.) 

Tags

Aditya Tiwari Pallavi Singh Poetry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Book Review | 'The Midway Battle: Modi's Rollercoaster Second Term' By Gautam Chintamani

Book Review | 'The Midway Battle: Modi's Rollercoaster Second Term' By Gautam Chintamani

Ape-ic NFT: How Sotheby’s Pushed The Bored Ape Yatch Club To Elite Art Circles

Vijay Deverakonda Believes Akash Puri Will Score A Hit With Telugu Film 'Romantic'

Meet Conservationist Suyash Keshari Who Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' To Release On February 25

Gauahar Khan: Finally One Day, Hopefully, I Will Be Known As 'India Ki Meryl Streep'

Salman Khan Slams ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Karan Kundrra And Jay Bhanushali

Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'

'Rathnan Prapancha' Director: Dhananjay Doesn't Have Any Baggage Of An 'Actor'

Mehmood’s Sister, Actress Minoo Mumtaz, Dies In Toronto, Canada

Mehmood’s Sister, Actress Minoo Mumtaz, Dies In Toronto, Canada

Vignesh Shivan: 'Koozhangal' Might Tick All Boxes, Has Good Chance to Win At Oscars

Vignesh Shivan: 'Koozhangal' Might Tick All Boxes, Has Good Chance to Win At Oscars

Tamil Film ‘Koozhangal’ Beats ‘Sardar Udham’ And ‘Sherni’ To Become India’s Official Oscar Entry For 2022

Tamil Film ‘Koozhangal’ Beats ‘Sardar Udham’ And ‘Sherni’ To Become India’s Official Oscar Entry For 2022

Read More from Outlook

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Naseer Ganai / Police detenue to identify hideouts in Poonch fail to extract arrested Pak militant used as guide, after coming under heavy fire from militants

T20 World Cup: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Stats Preview

T20 World Cup: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Stats Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / So far India have won all their five matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cups since 2007 - all of them under the leadership of Dhoni.

Global Desi: Raj Or Rahul, SRK Is Equally At Home In New York Or Patiala

Global Desi: Raj Or Rahul, SRK Is Equally At Home In New York Or Patiala

Rachel Dwyer / Marking the transition between old and new India, SRK’s characters and his stardom represent Bollywood as simultaneously Indian and global.

Advertisement