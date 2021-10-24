Poetry | 'What My Neighbour Left Behind' By Aditya Tiwari And 'The Kettle' By Pallavi Singh

In this deeply thoughtful poem, Aditya Tiwari wonders what the absence of someone you know feels like. Sometimes it could feel like a song in the rain. At other times each memory they leave behind, could be squeezed, into nothing, is nothing, but dust.

What My Neighbour Left Behind

The Day That She Died

The day that she died she left behind

Four dead flowers in a vase, two fresh newspapers,

An old television, a refrigerator,

Pearl necklaces, a box of gold bangles,

Perfume bottles, a pack of Virginia slims,

Yesterday’s shadow, her smile,

The absence, like a song in the rain.

What she left behind was only enough

to fill - the empty rooms in her

abandoned house.

If we were to go back

to the way we used to be

If everything we’ve lost

all our lives were to return

Our faces would be bright-lit

across a long river.

Each day, squeezed

into a grain, a petal.

Each memory, into nothing,

is nothing, but dust.

But remember, that the mouth

of the open river without

the rain - is a blue prayer,

Breathless, on a stranger’s face.