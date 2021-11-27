Netflix is witnessing a lot of excitement among the audience about the streaming web series 'Squid Game.' Meanwhile, news of the 'Squid Game' has surfaced, creating fright among Koreans. A man has been sentenced to death for circulating copies of the show. According to reports, the accused had acquired a copy of the show by a smuggler in China, which he had brought back to North Korea.

The smuggler was reportedly sentenced to death by firing squad after circulating copies of the show on USB flash drives. The punishment is part of North Korea’s Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture, which is a law directed at punishing those who illegally distribute and viewbooks, plays, movies, music, and television shows from outside the country.

The authorities found illegal copies of 'Squid Game' after a high school student illegally bought a flash drive and watched it with their best friend during class, reported Radio Free Asia.

Those two friends told other friends about 'Squid Game,' which ultimately tipped off a government strike force created explicitly for enforcing the law.

The report also implies that the student who bought the hard drive reportedly got a life sentence in prison, and six other students who watched received five years of hard labour.

Furthermore, the government has fired students’ teachers and other school administrators who neglected or failed to notice the illegal activity. They are also expected to be sent to remote mines to work hard labour.

'Squid Game' is presently streaming on Netflix globally. The streaming giant has yet to announce a second season, although its creator has said publicly that another round of episodes will happen.