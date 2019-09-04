Nick Jonas Tries To Calm Trollers Down As He Says 'Priyanka Chopra Jonas Definitely Knows My Age' With A Meme

﻿
Priyanka Chopra Jonas seemed to have become the centre of trolls and memes yet again, this time, for apparently getting husband Nick Jonas' age wrong. But was she wrong after all?

04 September 2019
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always seem to make it to the headlines for the so many things they do and say, and something that does not change is people trolling the two for various reasons, sometimes, not so logical. And well, this time around, when PeeCee shared a post with Nick and wrote down his age as 27, fans were quick to point out how he is still 26 (since his birthday is on September 16) and thereby, memes and the so many comments followed.

Now, Nick seemed to have got his hands over what people are saying and so, he decided to address the issue himself as he shared a meme, one which is sure to leave everyone in splits and wrote how Priyanka definitely knows his age. We'd say this is a sweet thing to do because every time there is a lot of talking and even for such a petty issue as it is, he came out in support of his ladylove and with a meme! In fact, Prianka reposted the meme and wrote, 'Nuf said.'

The two were also snapped recently as they headed out for a yacht date and pictures of the two have been doing the rounds on social media as they walked out hand in hand. Both of them looked super smart and definitely made heads turn.

(Source:pinkvilla.com)

