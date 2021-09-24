Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the topmost names when it comes to TV. She has made a mark for herself with her bold personality and her acting chops. She is making headlines every now and then with her experimental fashion sense. She is sort of like the lady Ranveer Singh, who goes on to try almost everything and carry it off with perfect panache. Her quirky and out-of-the-box style statement is what her fans love about her.

Sharma recently shared his thoughts on the star kids that enter Bollywood, as she says that they are nothing beyond their names. As reported by Pinkvilla, Sharma said, “Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up. We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice? I am sorry but it’s the reality. They are doing very well, good for them.”

Sharma is among the most popular names in the television and digital space. However, she has yet not made her debut in Bollywood. In the interview, she also talked about doing a meeting for a small role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She called it a ‘stupid conversation’ and a waste of her time.

Sharma got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier this month, she was seen in a music video titled Do Ghoont, which has more than 12 million views on YouTube.

