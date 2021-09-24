Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Actress Nia Sharma lambasts starkids in Bollywood. She says that nobody has the right to tell her that she isn’t ready for films when there are starkids who don’t look ready for films, yet are doing good.

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?
Nia Sharma | Instagram

Trending

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T16:10:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 4:10 pm

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the topmost names when it comes to TV. She has made a mark for herself with her bold personality and her acting chops. She is making headlines every now and then with her experimental fashion sense. She is sort of like the lady Ranveer Singh, who goes on to try almost everything and carry it off with perfect panache. Her quirky and out-of-the-box style statement is what her fans love about her.

Sharma recently shared his thoughts on the star kids that enter Bollywood, as she says that they are nothing beyond their names. As reported by Pinkvilla, Sharma said, “Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up. We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice? I am sorry but it’s the reality. They are doing very well, good for them.”

Sharma is among the most popular names in the television and digital space. However, she has yet not made her debut in Bollywood. In the interview, she also talked about doing a meeting for a small role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She called it a ‘stupid conversation’ and a waste of her time.

Sharma got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier this month, she was seen in a music video titled Do Ghoont, which has more than 12 million views on YouTube.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Nia Sharma Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor TV Channels TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Tina Desai: I Naturally Gravitate Towards Characters That Are Extremely Twisted

Tina Desai: I Naturally Gravitate Towards Characters That Are Extremely Twisted

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement