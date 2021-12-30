Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Share Pictures From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ceremonies

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi shared some stunning pictures from actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremonies.

Actor Angad Bedi and actress Neha Dhupia. | Instagram/@angadbedi

2021-12-30T22:43:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:43 pm

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan earlier this month. The photos are from Kaushal and  Kaif's sangeet ceremony was a huge success and one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood history. On their respective social media accounts, the newlyweds shared photos from the wedding ceremony.

When it came to actress Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi's appearance at the mehndi, the couple showed off their stylish side.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Dhupia wore a black velvety kaftan accessorised with stylish oxidised jewellery. She also flaunted the beautifully designed henna on her palms. She even wrote Bedi's name on her hand and asked the fans to guess where was he hidden in her photo frame.

Dhupia called Kaushal and Kaif's sangeet ceremony to be the best to date and she captioned the  post as: "Spot #Angad in the frame… mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina (sic)."

Meanwhile, Bedi on the other posted multiple photos from every function, which was held at the ancient fort in Rajasthan.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Tags

