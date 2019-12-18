Neena Gupta, Akshay Kumar's Mom In <em>Sooryavanshi</em>, 'Removed' After 3 Days Of Shoot

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, national award winning actor Neena Gupta said that she had begun shooting for Sooryavanshi but within just a few days, the makers reached the decision that her part was "not working" for the script. Confirming she's not a part of the film anymore, Neena Gupta said: "It is true, I am no longer in Sooryavanshi. I shot for three days for the film. Then they realised my track (in the plot) was not working, so they removed my track," reported Deccan Chronicle.

A source mentioned to Deccan Chronicle that Neena Gupta, 60, was cast to play the role of 52-year-old Akshay Kumar's mother in the movie and once the shooting began, the director wasn't too convinced about the role: "Neena is just a few years older than Akshay. It was ridiculous in the first place to cast them as mother-son. When they shot together, director Rohit Shetty realised they didn't look like mother and son. That's why Neena's track was removed," the publication quoted the source as saying.

Neena, who recently appeared in the hit film Badhaai Ho, is 60 years old, while Akshay is 52. Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe of interconnected films, following Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Akshay appeared in a cameo in Simmba, and Sooryavanshi is slated to feature both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in supporting appearances.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, the film will release in March 2020.