Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
INTERVIEW

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don’t Have Any Friends In The Film Industry, It’s All Just Professional Relationships

Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don’t Have Any Friends In The Film Industry, It’s All Just Professional Relationships
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | instagram.com/nawazuddin._siddiqui

Trending

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don’t Have Any Friends In The Film Industry, It’s All Just Professional Relationships
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T17:57:06+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 5:57 pm

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood today. Not only does he win popular awards, but he also manages to win over critics with his stellar performances. His professionalism is something that everyone vouches for. He has been nominated for one of the most prestigious global awards, the International Emmy Award, which is set to happen in some time. He has been nominated for his Netflix film ‘Serious Men’. All through the pandemic, he has been winning accolades for numerous of his performances, and if he wins the Emmy, it would be another feather in his cap.

While on one hand, he has been winning hearts of all, he recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have friends in the film industry. He also speaks up about how he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to projects that he doesn’t like irrespective of whether it has a big star’s name attached to the project. Excerpts from the candid chat:

You have been working in the film industry for so long. You must have made many friends…

(Cuts in) I don’t have any friends in the industry. I only have professional relationships and it’s nothing more than that.

Is it difficult to say ‘No’ to friends or say, a big star, when they approach you with a film script?

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

It is very easy for me to say ‘No’. I just say ‘No’ without any hesitation. I don't trouble myself with these things. I only do films that I like and feel like doing. I am never in the awe of any big star. I am only in the awe of my character. Whether or not I will be able to play that character properly, that’s more important for me.

So, what's your process when it comes to selecting a script?

I like the scripts which are different and unusual and which forces me to think differently or rather uniquely. So, I am fonder of those types of characters and not the usual regular ones like the ones in commercial films which have a hero, a heroine and a villain and then the supporters of the hero who keep praising him. I don't usually find the spark in these kinds of characters.

Do you feel the audience has grown with time?

Yes, of course, the audience has grown a lot with time. The last two years of the pandemic has initiated a lot of growth in the audience because for the first time they had the cinema of the whole world in front of them. They got educated. I just wish that with the growth of the audience the people of our industry should also grow. The audience cannot and should not be underestimated. Especially after these two years, because now they are aware of everything as they are seeing cinema from across the world.

Do you feel that characters today have more fan-following than the quintessential heroes?

In today's date, the movies are a hit at the box-office mainly because of the characters and not the heroes. That’s what I am majorly noticing nowadays. The heroes presume that the movie is a hit because of them but honestly it is all about the characters that they are playing. The stars get the benefit because of the characters. It is all illusion that stars have that all the fame earned by a movie is because of them, as it is because of the characters.

Which film, according to you has changed your life?

My life has changed because of ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’. Prior to that, I was doing smaller character roles, which is also not a bad thing to be doing. But if I have to talk about a turning point in my film career, then yes, it’s because of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT

Tags

Prateek Sur Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Emmy Awards Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled

Anand Deverakonda: Will Let Audience Decide What Kind Of An Actor I am, Don't Want To Command It

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination

Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur Interact With David Beckham; Ranveer Singh Left Star Struck

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Opens Up On 'Aarya'; Says

Sushmita Sen Opens Up On 'Aarya'; Says "It Came At The Right Time, Not Just On A Professional Level"

American Music Awards 2021: BTS Becomes Artist Of The Year, Check The Full List Of Winners Here

American Music Awards 2021: BTS Becomes Artist Of The Year, Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

Read More from Outlook

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement