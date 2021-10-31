Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has decided to quit OTT platforms. He however does feel that good actors are getting their due on OTT, but the main concern is how many actors will be able to sustain it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | instagram.com/nawazuddin._siddiqui

Trending

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It’s Not A Rule That Masala Films Are Meant For Theatre Only And Not OTT
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T14:07:18+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 2:07 pm

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, well known for his powerful performances in digital shows such as ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘McMafia’, has announced his departure from digital platforms. During an interview, the actor discussed the topic, claiming that OTT platforms have become a "dhanda” (racket) for huge production firms.

Siddiqui, who was just nominated for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards for his part in Netflix's ‘Serious Men’, says that he has left the streaming services. He also got a thunderous response to his film ‘No Land’s Man’ at the Busan Film Festival.

Speaking about whether OTT platforms have given actors, who were probably not getting due, Siddiqui said, “Yes, of course, the good actors are getting their due. Their work and skill get the limelight because of the OTT platforms. It has been very good for the actors. However, it was during the lockdown, and now the main concern is that how many actors are able to sustain it. There are many good actors who will be able to sustain it also. Although the best part is that various new talented actors were introduced in the industry.”

But does he feel that OTT platforms are no longer that high on content and it is filled with masala films? “I don't feel that it is a hard and fast rule that the masala films are meant for theatre only. I personally think that a film can either be good and bad. Moreover, even content-driven films have masala in them. Any film that engages the attention of the audience must have something special about it that engages the attention of the audience. I feel that anything that engages the mind of the audience is the masala of the film and not just the songs, dances or action sequences. It all depends on the liking and disliking of the content by the audience and also on the capability and sensibility of the audience to understand the content. This does not depend on the education or qualification of the person. It all depends on what the audience wants to watch. When I used to do workshops and train actors, the first thing that I would ask them was about which actor they liked the most, based on which all the training would proceed,” said Siddiqui.

In another recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Siddiqui revealed that he was quitting OTT platforms. He said, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. When I did ‘Sacred Games’ for Netflix there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone. It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality. When I can’t bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them? Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget content is king. Woh zamana chala gaya when stars ruled (The era of stars ruling the screens has gone). Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.”

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

On the work front, Siddiqui will soon be seen in ‘Adbhut’. The film also stars actress Diana Penty, actor Rohan Mehra and actress Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals His Biggest Learning From The Lockdown

Tags

Prateek Sur Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mumbai Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Punishes Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Dabangg’ Joining Cop Universe

Katrina Kaif Punishes Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Dabangg’ Joining Cop Universe

Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Power Star Bestowed With Full State Honours In Presence Of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Sunday Poetry | 'The Briefcase' By Suryanshi Pandey

Aryan Khan Back Home After 22 Days In Mumbai Prison, Emotional Reunion At 'Mannat'

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Hariharan ‘Loved Working’ With His Son Akshay For Indo-Polish Film ‘No Means No’

Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

‘Deserve Better Than Deceitful Life’; Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra’s Remarks On Their Relationship

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports

Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Demand for a ‘fair probe’ in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence intensifies in farming community as people seek closure.

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Preetha Nair / In an interview with Outlook, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) said that the BJP was 'afraid of Rajbhar'.

Virat Stands By Shami, Calls Online Abusers 'Spineless'

Virat Stands By Shami, Calls Online Abusers 'Spineless'

Priya Nagi / Pacer Mohammed Shami was subject to social media abuse after India lost to Pakistan in a match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on October 24.

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Vikas Pathak / On Sardar Vallabbhai Patel's birthday, remembering the man with 'iron nerves' who is often credited to be the 'architect of united India'.

Advertisement