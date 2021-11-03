Nandamuri Balakrishna Rushed To The Hospital

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran Telugu actor, was hospitalised in Hyderabad. He had been complaining about pain in his left shoulder for the previous six months. According to a statement issued by CARE Hospitals' medical officials, Balakrishna claimed that he couldn't lift his right hand and was in excruciating discomfort.

“Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, we decided to treat Balakrishna. Our shoulder surgeon, Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr. B.N. Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully," the press note from the hospital said.

According to the source, physicians have validated Balakrishna's well-being, suggesting that he has been doing well and is thus ready to be freed from the hospital.

Balakrishna's fans are concerned about their favourite actor's health, and they are waiting for more information.

The 'Lion' actor will appear in filmmaker Boyapati Srinu's next comedy 'Akhanda.' On the other side, he hosts a show on Telugu OTT platform 'AHA.' 'Unstoppable with NBK' is the title of the program. Despite the shoulder ache, the actor looked to be pretty lively while filming the first edition of the celebrity talk show.

For the unversed, Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Telugu cinema industry legend. Over the course of his 40-year career, he has appeared in over 100 films, and the 61-year-old actor-politician is still going strong. He carried on the heritage of his father, NT Rama Rao, who was a superstar of his day before becoming Andhra Pradesh's chief minister.