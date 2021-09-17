Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his B-Town debut with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also stars Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya | Instagram

Trending

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T15:08:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 3:08 pm

Actor Aamir Khan is known to be a perfectionist, and whoever he picks to be in his movie has some genuinely founded reason to be there. His upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will see the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya, who is the son of actor Nagarjuna and the husband of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Talking about how the movie came about Chaitanya opened up while talking to a leading portal that it was all very organic. He didn’t even know that such a thing would happen to him. He just happened to get a call one day from Aamir Khan, and after the initial discussion, he came down to Mumbai for a detailed discussion and heard the entire story and narration. He was mighty impressed with the role that was offered to him, and he immediately said yes.

He joined Khan and the other members in Ladakh in July for the shoot. From what sources suggest, Chaitanya will be playing the role of Khan’s friend, who is always by his side for any help whatsoever.

For the unversed, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Kareena Kapoor as well, who plays Aamir’s love interest in the movie. The film is being directed by ‘Secret Superstar’ director Advait Chandan, who earlier directed Khan in his debut directorial. He has also been a manager to Khan for a really long period of time. Also, it has been written by none other than Atul Kulkarni, who is a great friend of Aamir Khan. The two have worked before in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, and it is said that Kulkarni had discussed the story with Khan back then in 2005-06. However, they got to make the movie only a couple of years back.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ (2018), which went on to become a massive disaster at the box-office. He also did a small song cameo in ‘Koi Jaane Na’, which was directed by his good friend Amin Hajee.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Nagarjuna Samantha Prabhu Atul Kulkarni Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Telugu Film Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee’s Father, RK Bajpayee, Critical & Admitted To A Hospital

Manoj Bajpayee’s Father, RK Bajpayee, Critical & Admitted To A Hospital

Sidharth Shukla To Robert Pattinson: Here's A List Of Seven Most Handsome Men In The World

Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Participating In ‘The Activist’

‘Money Heist's’ ‘Tokyo’ Loves The Artwork Of This Jadavpur University Student

Watch: Sherlyn Chopra Takes A Dig At Shilpa Shetty's 'Too Busy' Statement In Raj Kundra’s Pornographic Case

Patrick Dempsey Explains Frustrations With 'Grey's Anatomy' As EP Claims He Was 'Terrorising The Set'

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Here’s How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy

Here’s How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal

‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Read More from Outlook

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Lola Nayar / India is emerging as a global hub of education and going forward will see higher enrolment than the present with even the government taking measures to improve infrastructure.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement