Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

The South Korean boy band have been dubbed as "The MVP"

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award
Monsta X becomes fastest K-Pop act to win a music award. | Instagram/@official_monsta_x

Trending

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T16:13:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 4:13 pm

'No Limit,' Korean Boy band's Monsta X's tenth mini-album, has been released, featuring the hit title track 'Rush Hour.' This time, the band only has five members because their leader Shownu is now serving in the military; yet, fans and the group banded together to make it their most memorable comeback yet.

Monsta X was the first group to use Shownu's lamb skewer meme as a major part of their choreography, with interim leader Minhyuk emphasising how much he was missed. Fans have already assisted the band in winning their first music competition with the song 'Rush Hour.'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OFFICIAL MONSTA X (@official_monsta_x)

 Monsta X broke personal records on the first day alone with their single 'No Limit.' With over 110k sales in the first 24 hours, it became their best-selling first-day album ever. In just a few hours, the record had sold 171 thousand copies. Despite being released on a Friday, the album boasts the most first-week sales of any of their releases, with over 201k copies sold. Many people believed the week was outstanding because it concluded on the third day of the album's release.

Other charts, such as the Hanteo and VIBE Domestic Charts, were also topped by the album. 'No Limit' was also their first album to chart on all major South Korean charts, including the FLO music chart for the first time. On SBS MTV's 'The Show,' 'Rush Hour' has already received its first music award.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk South Korea Music Awards South Korea Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jeremy Renner: My Feelings For 'Hawkeye' Have Only Deepened

Jeremy Renner: My Feelings For 'Hawkeye' Have Only Deepened

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

'Satyameva Jayate 2' Movie Review: Anything Goes!

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Films, Documentaries, Shows That Capture the Horrors Of The Terrifying Incident

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work In 'Downton Abbey' Director's Next Film

Ranveer Singh Releases '83' Teaser, Leaves Fans Asking For More

Must Watch Films On International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

John Abraham Teases 'Force 3' As Part Of His Desire To Create An Action Universe

John Abraham Teases 'Force 3' As Part Of His Desire To Create An Action Universe

Kangana Ranaut Has Been Summoned By A Delhi Assembly Panel For Anti-Sikh Instagram Posts

Kangana Ranaut Has Been Summoned By A Delhi Assembly Panel For Anti-Sikh Instagram Posts

Director Milap Zaveri's Take On People Who Dismiss Mainstream Commercial Films

Director Milap Zaveri's Take On People Who Dismiss Mainstream Commercial Films

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement