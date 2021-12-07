‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Review: Fitting Finale To The Professor’s Grandest Robbery

Creator:

Álex Pina

Cast:

Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko PeriÄ, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri

What’s It About:

Set in Madrid, a mysterious man known as the Professor recruits a group of people, who choose city names as their aliases, to carry out an ambitious plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and then the Bank Of Spain and escaping with money and gold respectively. They are dealing with hostages, the police, the armed forces, and whatnot along the way. Will they be able to come out of the Bank Of Spain finally? Will they get killed in the pursuit? Will the authorities finally catch them? Or will they end up coming out dead in body bags? Well, you’ll have to watch the show for that.

Watch Trailer:

What’s Hot:

There is no point in talking about the acting potential in each member of the band of thieves led by the Professor played by Álvaro Morte. His performance is top-notch in this finale, and so is that of every member of the cast. We’ve seen that happening in the past four and a half-season, and that hasn’t changed a bit even in the final part of the fifth season.

While fans were slightly let down in the first part of the fifth season as there was lots of planning and talking going on, but nothing was shown as a final culmination. However, all that pent up emotions that were built so high in the first part of the fifth season finally gets a befitting end. There are dollops of high-end action, nail-biting twists, heartfelt tears, and joyous laughs strewn all over the five episodes. The writing has been the masterpiece of the show in the past seasons, and it is proved correct once again.

The background music by Manel Santisteban is haunting as usual. The part where the entire group sits together and sings ‘Bella Ciao’ without any worry of the world was simply a masterstroke. In the English dub, adding the Coldplay song ‘Fix You’ was purely heavenly. It, sort of, encompassed all the feelings and emotions that each and every character was feeling, that too without saying a single word. Pure genius!

What’s Not:

There is hardly a wrong straw in the entire 5 episodes of this part. The only thing that you would feel bad about, is that it ends!

If I still have to point out something, it would be that I was expecting to see more of Alba Flores aka Nairobi, Roberto García Ruiz as Oslo and Paco Tous as Moscow in the flashback sequences. While Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo and Pedro Alonso as Berlin have been given ample screen space in the flashback sequences, I wish the makers would have shown some more flashbacks of the others who had passed away, considering this was the final season. It wouldn’t have had been bad to give them all a final goodbye with a scene remembering them individually.

Also, it would have been great to know what led to Diana Gómez as Tatiana, Berlin’s wife, falling in love with Patrick Criado as Rafael, Berlin’s son. Had their story been explored a bit more, that would have given the context to the audience about how Rafael was actually a good guy, who believed and loved his family and didn’t abjectly hate his father. The final climax does show Rafael turning good, but I would’ve loved to see a bit more of his planning of the robbery with Tatiana, with bits of their love story also shown alongside.

Verdict:

How often do you find yourself rooting for the bad guys to come out victorious at the end, while all the while cursing the good guys – the police and armed forces? ‘Money Heist’ in its 5 seasons has managed to do that, which deserves a standing ovation.

‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 won’t let you look away from your screens just like the previous seasons. It has some of the best edge-of-the-seat action sequences, some heart-warming scenes, some memories, some tears, lots of feel-good factors at the end. The writing is simple yet very effective. The makers and writers didn’t have to do anything out of the blue, and they just gave a proper closure to all the loose ends that the story had right from the very first season, and spread that across with some of the most unexpected twists. What more do you need?

It’s definitely a MUST WATCH. I am going with four and a half stars. ‘Bella Ciao’ to Professor Álvaro Morte, his band of thieves, and the undying spirit of the resistance.