Minissha Lamba Turns Vegetarian; Refuses To Have Selective Empathy Towards Animals

Actress Minissha Lamba is enjoying excellent health as she is in the pink of her health and turning to vegetarian has had a major impact on her life. She has described it as one of the best things that have happened to her. The actress did not like the fact that we love the endangered species and love seeing their magnificence and majesty and let the chickens and other animals be slaughtered for consumption.

Talking about the same Lamba said, "I didn’t feel it was right to feel compassion for tigers and lions and elephants seeing then been poached, or other magnificent species on the brink of extinction but not feel compassion for the chicken that is bred as an animal of slaughter. Living terrible lives and dying for our consumption. I can't have differential empathy when it comes to loving nature.”

Lamba refuses to have selective empathy and now that she has turned vegetarian, the shift has also enhanced her fitness and energy levels. She is on a purple patch and we aren't questioning that. She feels that the human body is constantly evolving and we can cater to every need of their nutrition and diet need by being vegetarian.