Mike Tyson To Make His Bollywood Debut With ‘Liger’

Boxing legend and Hollywood icon Mike Tyson is going to be in Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! He is all set to make his Bollywood debut, and it will be for actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Liger’. The makers have made the official announcement, and the buzz around the movie just trebled within minutes.

Devarakonda took to social media to share the news. He tweeted, “We promised you Madness!

We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON (sic).” Have a look:

We promised you Madness!

We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet

The God of Boxing

The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON#NamasteTYSON pic.twitter.com/B8urGcv8HR — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2021

Besides Deverakonda and Panday, ‘Liger’ also features actors Ramya Krishnan, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Getup Srinu, and Abdul Quadir Amin in pivotal roles. Actor Sunil Shetty is also said to be a part if the movie playing a 15-minute character of Deverakonda’s father in the flashback sequence. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Also, it will be dubbed in various other languages as well. It will be released in theatres soon.