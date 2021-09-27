Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Mike Tyson To Make His Bollywood Debut With ‘Liger’

Boxer legend and Hollywood icon Mike Tyson is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’.

Liger | Instagram

2021-09-27T18:05:40+05:30
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 6:05 pm

Boxing legend and Hollywood icon Mike Tyson is going to be in Bollywood. Yes, you read that right! He is all set to make his Bollywood debut, and it will be for actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Liger’. The makers have made the official announcement, and the buzz around the movie just trebled within minutes.

Devarakonda took to social media to share the news. He tweeted, “We promised you Madness!
We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON (sic).” Have a look:

Besides Deverakonda and Panday, ‘Liger’ also features actors Ramya Krishnan, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Getup Srinu, and Abdul Quadir Amin in pivotal roles. Actor Sunil Shetty is also said to be a part if the movie playing a 15-minute character of Deverakonda’s father in the flashback sequence. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Also, it will be dubbed in various other languages as well. It will be released in theatres soon.

