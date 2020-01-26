'Meri Biwi Hindu Hai, Main Musalman Hoon': Shah Rukh Khan At A Reality TV Show

Bollywood's King Khan recently at a reality TV show said that religion is not discussed at his house.

During his appearence at the reality TV show Dance Plus 5, Shah Rukh said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustani hain.”

This was followed by an appluase from the audience, after which he further said, “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhseek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion.)

My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked the religion in school form, I told her we are Indians ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ - The pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 25, 2020

SRK has often been vocal about this before, and has always stood his ground that he and his family celebrate all the festivals, bereft of his own religion.

The actor also spoke about his kids and said, “I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-India and pan-religious) ones - Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed byme so they can’t really escape it.”

Speaking about his own religion, he had said, “I’m not religious in terms of reading namaz [prayer] five times but I am Islamic. I believe in the tenets of Islam and I believe that it’s a good religion and a good discipline."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Jab Harry Met Sejal", followed by Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Both the films however did not perform well at the Box office.

The actor has a few production ventures on his way, including Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas, which went on floors earlier this week in Delhi.