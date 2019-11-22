Me Too Accused Anu Malik Says ‘Ready To Face An Enquiry But Malicious Allegations Not Acceptable’

Singer and Indian Idol judge Anu Malik takes a three-week break from the reality show, following social media outrage over his return as judge for the eleventh season. Anu has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women on the show itself. Sona Mohapatra lashed out the channel following his return to the show and urged the channel to take a wise decision. Meanwhile, Anu, in an open letter recently, pleaded innocence and said that these ‘false allegations’ has left him distraught.

When we got in touch with the singer to get a clarification on his next step (as he mentioned in his first open letter, ‘if this continues, i will have no other option but to knock on the doors to the court to safeguard myself’), he said that he has already written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) regarding his stand on the issue and has requested them to forward his letter to the Singers Association of India (SAI). “I have requested SAI to call the singers who have been carrying out this social media campaign against me and explain themselves. If they have proof whatsoever against me, why don’t they show it? I am ready to face an enquiry. But, this entire malicious campaign against me has left me no where. I will clear my name soon and return with a clear mind,” said Malik .

About his break from Indian Idol 11, Malik said, “I have taken this decision voluntarily because I could not take the malicious allegations anymore and wants to return once my name is cleared off. The channel has been very supportive.”

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)