Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Me Too Accused Anu Malik Says ‘Ready To Face An Enquiry But Malicious Allegations Not Acceptable’

Me Too Accused Anu Malik Says ‘Ready To Face An Enquiry But Malicious Allegations Not Acceptable’

Anu Malik replies on his break from Indian Idol 11, says, ‘ready to face an enquiry to clear my name.’

22 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Me Too Accused Anu Malik Says ‘Ready To Face An Enquiry But Malicious Allegations Not Acceptable’
Me Too Accused Anu Malik Says ‘Ready To Face An Enquiry But Malicious Allegations Not Acceptable’
outlookindia.com
2019-11-22T13:57:11+0530

Singer and Indian Idol judge Anu Malik takes a three-week break from the reality show, following social media outrage over his return as judge for the eleventh season. Anu has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women on the show itself. Sona Mohapatra lashed out the channel following his return to the show and urged the channel to take a wise decision. Meanwhile, Anu, in an open letter recently, pleaded innocence and said that these ‘false allegations’ has left him distraught.

When we got in touch with the singer to get a clarification on his next step (as he mentioned in his first open letter, ‘if this continues, i will have no other option but to knock on the doors to the court to safeguard myself’), he said that he has already written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) regarding his stand on the issue and has requested them to forward his letter to the Singers Association of India (SAI). “I have requested SAI to call the singers who have been carrying out this social media campaign against me and explain themselves. If they have proof whatsoever against me, why don’t they show it? I am ready to face an enquiry. But, this entire malicious campaign against me has left me no where. I will clear my name soon and return with a clear mind,” said Malik .

About his break from Indian Idol 11, Malik said, “I have taken this decision voluntarily because I could not take the malicious allegations anymore and wants to return once my name is cleared off. The channel has been very supportive.”

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Anu Malik Sona Mohapatra #MeToo Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Taapsee Pannu Names THESE Two Actors As Her Worst Co-Stars And The Answer Will Shock You; Deets Inside
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement