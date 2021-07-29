Matt Damon Jokes He ‘Hates True Love’ As He Talks About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Actor Matt Damon is surprised when he is asked for to react on the romantic relationship between his best friend, actor-director Ben Affleck and popstar Jennifer Lopez.

According to a report in People magazine, the 50-year-old actor, during an appearance on the Siris XM Podcast, joked on the fact that people would expect him to say that he is “unhappy” with their relationship.

“How else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love.' It s***s. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship," Damon joked during the podcast.

Earlier this week the Oscar-winning actor-director had revealed he was “very happy” to see Affleck reignite his relationship with Lopez.

“He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them,” he had said during an interview while promoting his upcoming film.

Affleck and Lopez begain dating each other once again and started seeing each other, reportedly since April, 17 years after they had broken off their engagement.

Lopez confirmed the relationship on her birthday, July 24, when she posted a photo of the couple kissing.

