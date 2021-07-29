Matt Damon Jokes He ‘Hates True Love’ As He Talks About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

July 29, 2021
Appearing on a podcast interview, Damon said he is often surprised when people ask him to react on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ relationship.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:49 pm
Earlier this week Matt Damon had said that he was
Source: Instagram
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T12:49:15+05:30

Actor Matt Damon is surprised when he is asked for to react on the romantic relationship between his best friend, actor-director Ben Affleck and popstar Jennifer Lopez.

According to a report in People magazine, the 50-year-old actor, during an appearance on the Siris XM Podcast, joked on the fact that people would expect him to say that he is “unhappy” with their relationship.

“How else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love.' It s***s. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship," Damon joked during the podcast.

Earlier this week the Oscar-winning actor-director had revealed he was “very happy” to see Affleck reignite his relationship with Lopez.

“He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them,” he had said during an interview while promoting his upcoming film.

Affleck and Lopez  begain dating each other once again and started seeing each other, reportedly since April, 17 years after they had broken off their engagement.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez confirmed the relationship on her birthday, July 24, when she posted a photo of the couple kissing.  

