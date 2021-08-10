Malayalam Actor Saranya Sasi Dies After Battling Cancer For Nine Years

Social media users expressed their shock and grief after Malayalam actor Saranya Sasi, who has been battling cancer for the last nine years, died at a private hospital in Trivandrum on Monday.

“Stop for prayers and efforts.. She has passed away...,” actor Seema G Nair, who was also Sasi’s close friend, wrote on Facebook.

Sasi was born in Pazhayangadi in Kannur district, Kerala and had acted in a few Malayalam movies such as ‘Chacko Randaman' and 'Chotta Mumbai'. She was a popular TV actor in the state as well.

The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with brain tumour years ago and underwent surgical procedure several times as part of the treatment. When she faced a severe financial crisis, her friends and well-wishers had raised funds for her treatment.

While she was undergoing treatment for tumour, she contracted COVID-19 in May this year. She recovered from the virus infection but her health condition worsened due to related complications.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sasi fought the disease confidently. Hailing her commitment towards society, Vijayan also recalled the time when the actor had set aside an amount from her medical expenses for the people when the state was hit by floods in 2018.

