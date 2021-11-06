Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Mahesh Manjrekar Says Shah Rukh Khan Has Not Done 'Justice' To His 'Talent'

In an interview Manjrekar, while talking about actors of the current generation, said that he feels SRK was not able break away from his 'lover-boy' image.

Mahesh Manjrekar was talking about his view about the current generation of actors. | Source: Instagram/@iamsrk,@maheshmanjrekar

2021-11-06T14:30:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 2:30 pm

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar feels that despite being labelled as the Badshah of Bollywood or King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has not used his talent as an actor, as Manjrekar feels that Khan refused to "break" out of his "shell".

“One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan and the problem is because they don't want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort ki meri ye picture chali, main loverboy chali (This particular film worked, my loverboy themed movie worked)… They need to break that shell," Manjrekar said in an interview while talking about actors of the current generation, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"Shah Rukh is doing a role today that Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh? They will want to see Shah Rukh in a role that they should feel ‘ke ye role Shah Rukh ka tha (Shah Rukh owned the role). Age bhi right hai, sab right hai (Age and everything matched him well.) Somewhere I feel he should do something out of the box and he'll do a brilliant job. He's a fantastic actor,” he added. 

Also talking about Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Manjrekar said that while he thinks Singh is a good actor, he feels Kapoor, on the other hand is a ‘Phenomenal actor”.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will resume work, finishing shooting for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’ and filmmaker Atlee’s untitled project, after his eldest son Aryan Khan’s birthday on November 13, as per reports. The 23-year-old returned home on Saturday, after spending 26 days in jail, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after the Bombay High Court granted bail to him in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"While granting bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month," a source was quoted as saying.

Mahesh Manjrekar Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Bollywood
