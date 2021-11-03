Leonardo DiCaprio Is No Longer A ‘Eco Hypocrite’ After He Travels In Commercial Flight For COP26

Unlike other dignitaries such as Jeff Bezos, actor Leonardo DiCaprio escaped the ‘eco hypctire’ tag from the media and section of environmentalists, after he arrived in Scotland on Thursday for the third day of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in a commercial flight.

The 46-year-old actor’s decision, saw him escape scrutiny of many environmentalists at the summit, who had labelled several other attendees, including Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles and Bill Gates, as ‘eco-hypocrites’, since they arrived to participate in a summit on climate change, in their luxurious private planes.

According to a report in Silicon Valley, approximately 400 private planes, led by Bezos’s 65 million dollars jet, landed in Glasgow over the weekend and “created what one local news outlet described as an extraordinary traffic jam (that) forced empty planes to fly 30 miles to find space to park.”

“The private jets were expected to shuttle some 1,000 world leaders, CEOs and their staff around to various events for the summit, which was organized to “bring together world leaders to commit to urgent global climate action,” an insider was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio brought a touch of Hollywood star power to the UN climate summit in Glasgow, drawing a big crowd of journalists and fans. The actor, who is a UN climate change representative, was pictured at the conference on Tuesday sporting a blue suit and a dark face mask.

An entourage and a crowd of people hoping to get photos of DiCaprio on their mobile phones surrounded him.

He visited Kew Science's Carbon Garden Space, an exhibition in the main conference center aiming to highlight the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change. A spokesperson said the actor “seemed to enjoy seeing the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew's display has on show.

(With Inputs Frpm AP)