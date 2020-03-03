Kirti Kulhari Spends Time With The Special Children In Churu, Rajasthan!

Kirti Kulhari visited Madhur Special School in Churu, Rajasthan on 29th February 2020. Madhur Special School is a school for special children, she has been associated with the school for quite some time and helps them in whatever little way she can.

Kulhari shares her thoughts on the same and says, "I have been associated with the people behind the school, not just because they are my family but whatever they are doing is something that I truly believe in. This is my way of giving back to the society.I would like to support and help schools and NGO's working for such noble causes, in whatever capacity I can. I am from Rajasthan and I have been to Churu before to visit family.I had a great time meeting these kids, saw how its all done and what it takes to do something like this."

Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in the second season of the web series, Four More Shots Please!, the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, a film called Bataasha and one more unannounced exciting project.