Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'

The 69-year--old said she has been trying to work, alongside her treatment.

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'
Kirron Kher's husband, Anupam Kher, had revealed that the actress turned politician was undergoing cancer treatment in May, earlier this year

Trending

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T12:08:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 12:08 pm

Actress-turned politician Kirron Kher, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, for sometime now, recently opened up about her illness and said that while it was hard, she has “accepted” it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 69-year-old said that, she has been trying to work while undergoing treatment, but it hasn’t been very easy, since she isn’t allowed to travel yet.

 “I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn’t letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment,” she said.

Kirron Kher also spoke about going to the hospital once a month for maintenance therapy. “Some people get cured and some don’t. Even the doctors don’t know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn’t really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it’s something I had to accept,” said Kirron.

“It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai (this is life). One learns to deal with them and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects,” she added.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

In an earlier interview, her husband, actor Anupam Kher had given a health update and said, “It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum (we can't do anything else). Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray.”

He further added, “My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way.”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kirron Kher Anupam Kher Chandigarh Bollywood Politics Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta’s Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth

Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta’s Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth

Karan Kundrra Launches His YouTube Channel On His Birthday

Gagan Arora’s Acting Journey Which Started In Delhi, Paused In Mumbai Until He Auditioned For ‘College Romance’

Paul McCartney Says John Lennon 'Instigated' The Beatles' Split

Daniel Craig Donates £10,000 To Charity Preventing Suicides

Saif Ali Khan: I Didn’t Get Paid For ‘Go Goa Gone’

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Playing Poo In ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’: ‘She Was Not A Typical Heroine’

Shriya Saran And Husband Andrei Koscheev Welcome A Baby Girl

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 10: Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer’s PDA Intensifies

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 10: Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer’s PDA Intensifies

Rohit Saraf: Over The Last Two Years, I’ve Received So Much Love For ‘The Sky Is Pink’

Rohit Saraf: Over The Last Two Years, I’ve Received So Much Love For ‘The Sky Is Pink’

Durga Puja: Chandigarh Based Digital Artist Mints Durga NFT To Pay Tribute To The Goddess

Durga Puja: Chandigarh Based Digital Artist Mints Durga NFT To Pay Tribute To The Goddess

Swara Bhasker, Neeraj Ghaywan Send Support To SRK After Lauding Akhil Katyal's Poem About The Superstar

Swara Bhasker, Neeraj Ghaywan Send Support To SRK After Lauding Akhil Katyal's Poem About The Superstar

Read More from Outlook

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Outlook Web Desk / The expert panel's recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the foundation day of the National Human Right Commission where dignitaries like Home Minister Amit Shah and retired justice Arun Misra were also present.

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

PTI / Not only Maxwell but his RCB and Australian teammate Dan Christian and his pregnant wife Jorgia Dunn were also subjected to online abuse.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Outlook Web Desk / Farmer unions on Tuesday are observing Shaheed Kisan Diwas on October 12 which includes a mass prayer meeting and candlelight vigils in honour of the four farmers killed last week.

Advertisement