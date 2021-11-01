Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Keerthy Suresh Locks Release Date For 'Good Luck Sakhi'

The Telugu actress will be playing the titular character in the rom-com film.

Actress Keerthy Suresh.will play the titular role in the film 'Good Luck Sakhi'.

2021-11-01T19:52:09+05:30
Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 7:52 pm

Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Good Luck Sakhi' on Monday (November 1). The actress plays the role of a shooter in the rom-com film. The film has been scheduled to release theatrically on November 26.

The actress will be playing the titular character with actor Aadhi Pinisetty as the male lead while seasoned actor Jagapathi Babu will be playing her coach in the film. The film boasts of a female dominated crew, lead by co-producer Shravya Varma.

 
 
 
The poster of the film sees Keerthy Suresh aiming her target, while it also sees two important men in her life played by Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu. Keerthy Suresh appears as a village belle.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Good Luck Sakhi' is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it under Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner.

The film's music is being given by Devi Sri Prasad has scored, while Chirantan Das has cranked the camera.

