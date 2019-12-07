Kartik Aaryan to star in Sooraj Barjatya's son's directorial debut

Kartik Aaryan might have had yet another release of the year, today in the form of Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. But the actor has a bigger slate of films waiting to come up next year. 2020 begins with Love Aaj Kal sequel, that has Sara Ali Khan opposite him. Following that will be Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But that's not all - he has been signed on for another big project.

A source tells us, "Kartik has become the go to person for most producers now. After doing a film with Dharma, now he is enterting yet another big banner - Rajshri Films. Sooraj Barjatya and Kartik met a few weeks ago where the filmmaker offered him a project that he's producing next. Kartik has liked the whole idea of the film and even given his nod to the film."

When we prodded out khabri for details, we got to know more about the film. "The movie will mark the directorial debut of Sooraj's son Avnish Barjatya. It's a mdoern youth centric coming-of-age film, more on the lines of a WAke Up Sid. They wanted a Gen-Y star for the film and Kartik seemed to have perfectly fit the bill. They offered it to Kartik and he has agreed to be part of the project." We contacted both Kartik and his spokesperson but they didn't respond to our texts. The film will go on floors sometime early next year. "Kartik will start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from January, after he wraps work on Dostana 2 this month. Avnish's film is alted to go on the fllors around March 2020."

(Source: pinkvilla.com)