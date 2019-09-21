Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 39, Her Adorable Pic With Baby Taimur Is Too Cute To Handle

One of Bollywood’s ultimate divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 39th birthday today. As the Good Newwz star steps into a new year of her life, Kareena took off with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to Pataudi Palace to ring in her birthday. Last night, Saif arranged special birthday celebrations at the palace, where her sister Karishma Kapoor also was present. She shared photos and videos from the cake cutting ceremony and they were absolutely adorable.

Now, Karishma took to Instagram to share another set of cute pictures from the birthday celebrations and it is with little Tim Tim in it. In the photo, we can see Kareena holding Taimur in her arms as they both strike a pose for the picture. While the photo might be a bit hazy, Bebo’s million-dollar smile is seen as she strikes a pose with her cutie patootie. In the videos that were shared last night, Kareena was seen clad in an all-white outfit and was twinning with hubby Saif.

Karishma also shared another picture of Saif and Kareena posing in front of a decorated backdrop that read “Happy Birthday.” She captioned the photo as, “Birthday girl ! #happybirthday #family #love.” While fans can’t get over Kareena’s cake cutting video with Diljit Dosanjh’s song playing in the background, this cute picture of Bebo with little Taimur is bound to go viral.

View this post on Instagram Birthday girl ! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #happybirthday #family #love A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT

Kareena, Saif and Taimur will be at Pataudi Palace for a few days and will head back to Mumbai. Since morning, wishes have been pouring on social media from Bebo’s all close friends including Natasha Poonawala, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Good Newwz director, Raj Mehta. Well, the gorgeous star surely is having a gala time with her closest ones at Pataudi palace and has kept birthday celebration an intimate affair.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)