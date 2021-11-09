Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash And Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's Romance Blossoming Inside 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss' has been rapidly switching gears with some high-speed drama unfolding over these last few days! From a double eviction to limiting food ration by stopping a task mid-way, the carelessness of contestants' has shaken up the 'Bigg Boss' house! The contestants will have to level up, especially with the latest challenge announced by 'Bigg Boss' throwing a spanner in the works.

The playing field is about to level up, with the ‘VIP Zone’, a new elite club of the house. Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a ‘VIP member’ of the house. This announcement immediately set off fireworks as everyone demanded to be a part of this club. Both Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian claim to be deserving VIP members. Vishal Kotian even says, “Main iss khel ka bohot hi strong player hoon (I am a very strong player of this game)!” Meanwhile Karan Kundrra puts it simply, “Mujhe jaana hai andar (I have to go inside)!”

Meanwhile, love is in the air in the 'Bigg Boss' house as Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat enjoy their date night, glancing in each other’s eyes. The two eventually break into a romantic dance before Shamita Shetty plants a kiss on his cheek. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra appears to be smitten by Tejasswi Prakash as he gifts her a beautiful necklace. She asks him to put it on her and hugs him. Cupid has been shooting his arrows across the 'Bigg Boss' house, with romance in full bloom between the two couples.