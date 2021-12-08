Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

The wedding of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has become the buzz of the town. The pair will marry on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also indirectly commented on the age-old notions of sexism in marriage, praising Kaif and Kaushal for defying the norms. Kangana Ranaut has praised leading females in the Indian film industry in a recent Instagram story, without mentioning any names.

Ranaut's comment comes just a day ahead of Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Here is the Instagram story shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married in a three-day event at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, from December 7-9. The wedding guest list includes Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdaas Maan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari, among many others. A source earlier told indianexpress.com, “There was a cocktail party on Tuesday night for all the guests after they returned from their evening at the Ranthambore forest and mehendi ceremony. On Wednesday, the couple will host a sangeet which will be a good mix of Bollywood songs and a performance by Gurdaas Maan. There will also be a performance on Rajasthani songs by a folk dance group.”

For the wedding celebrations, the luxury property, a Fort turned into a hotel, has been lit up in bright yellow lights and is guarded by private security guards and bouncers.



Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, is in charge of the wedding ceremony venue's security. According to sources, Shera's business is in charge of the wedding's high-tech security.

Katrina and Vicky are yet to announce their wedding.