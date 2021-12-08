Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Actress Kangana Ranaut has indirectly commented on the age-old notions of sexism in marriage, praising Kaif and Kaushal for defying the norms. Ranaut's comment comes just a day ahead of Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms
Kangana Ranaut lauds Katrina Kaif. | Instagram

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T17:07:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 5:07 pm

The wedding of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has become the buzz of the town. The pair will marry on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has also indirectly commented on the age-old notions of sexism in marriage, praising Kaif and Kaushal for defying the norms. Kangana Ranaut has praised leading females in the Indian film industry in a recent Instagram story, without mentioning any names.

Ranaut's comment comes just a day ahead of Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Here is the Instagram story shared by the actor:

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married in a three-day event at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, from December 7-9. The wedding guest list includes Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdaas Maan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari, among many others. A source earlier told indianexpress.com, “There was a cocktail party on Tuesday night for all the guests after they returned from their evening at the Ranthambore forest and mehendi ceremony. On Wednesday, the couple will host a sangeet which will be a good mix of Bollywood songs and a performance by Gurdaas Maan. There will also be a performance on Rajasthani songs by a folk dance group.”

For the wedding celebrations, the luxury property, a Fort turned into a hotel, has been lit up in bright yellow lights and is guarded by private security guards and bouncers.


Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, is in charge of the wedding ceremony venue's security. According to sources, Shera's business is in charge of the wedding's high-tech security.

Katrina and Vicky are yet to announce their wedding.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Celebrity Wedding Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts

Hema Malini Says Husband Dharmendra Used To Write Urdu Shayaris For Her

Ankita Lokhande Admitted To Hospital; Advised Bed Rest Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Jain

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement