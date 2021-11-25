Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Has Been Summoned By A Delhi Assembly Panel For Anti-Sikh Instagram Posts

Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee has received complaints about "offensive" remarks made by actor.

Kangana Ranaut Has Been Summoned By A Delhi Assembly Panel For Anti-Sikh Instagram Posts
Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee summons Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. | Instagram/kanganaranaut

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Has Been Summoned By A Delhi Assembly Panel For Anti-Sikh Instagram Posts
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T21:35:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 9:35 pm

The Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on December 6 for allegedly hateful social media posts, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The committee issued the notice summoning Ranaut after complaints cited an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists', it said. 

"As per the complaints, the content of such stories has gravely hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and has caused apprehensions in their mind regarding their safety as well as life and liberty," the statement said.

Further, according to the complainants, the stories were published by Ranaut on her Instagram account, @kanganaranaut, which has a massive reach and is being followed by around 80 lakh people worldwide.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

It illustrates the instances which hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and have a tendency to "disturb" the peace and harmony of the society, it said.

A complaint mentions that on November 20, Ranaut posted a story that read, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha...,( The only woman prime minister who crushed them under her shoe)" the statement said.

"Given the gravity and the importance of all these issues in the NCT of Delhi, the committee on Peace and Harmony under the chairmanship of MLA  Raghav Chadha has summoned Kangana Ranaut to appear before the committee so as to deliberate on the present issue in a more comprehensive and coherent manner," the statement said.

It said Ranaut as been summoned to appear before the committee on December 6 at 12 pm.

According to the complainants, the statements purportedly posted by Ranaut have caused "immense agony, distress and gravely hurt the religious sentiments" of the people from the Sikh community.

This potentially leads to a situation of "disruption of peace and harmony" in the NCT of Delhi by allegedly disrespecting the entire community and instigating threats to their life and liberty, said the statement quoting the complaints. 

The Peace and Harmony Committee, which was formed by the Delhi Assembly in 2020, is also currently hearing complaints related to the Delhi riots, and last week it recorded statements of a Facebook India representative.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Raghav Chadha New Delhi India Bollywood Actor Social Media Instagram Sikhs NCT of Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Must Watch Films On International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

Must Watch Films On International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

John Abraham Teases 'Force 3' As Part Of His Desire To Create An Action Universe

Director Milap Zaveri's Take On People Who Dismiss Mainstream Commercial Films

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Director Habib Faisal: Comfort In Nostalgia Is A Cycle That Goes On And On

'Bigg Boss 15': Fans Name Karan Kundrra ‘Sasta Kabir Singh’ For Being Possessive Towards Tejasswi Prakash

Artist Praneet Soi Maps Migration Of Images, Patterns In New Show

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' All Set To Go Off-Air?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

Writing On The Wall: Protest Graffiti Brought Messages Of Farmers To Life

Writing On The Wall: Protest Graffiti Brought Messages Of Farmers To Life

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Sonu Sood Appeals For Financial Assistance With Choreographer K Sivasankar's Covid Bills

Sonu Sood Appeals For Financial Assistance With Choreographer K Sivasankar's Covid Bills

NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic

NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

Read More from Outlook

'They Treat Children Like Property': Adopting An Abandoned Baby In India

'They Treat Children Like Property': Adopting An Abandoned Baby In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / A look at the woes of adopting rescued or abandoned children through the eyes of an adoptive mother.

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement