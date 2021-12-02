Kamal Haasan Recovers From Covid-19, Advised To Isolate For A Few More Days

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Kamal Haasan had informed through his Twitter account that he was suffering from a mild cough after his trip to the USA. “Please remind yourself that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, be careful''

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid-19. | Instagram

2021-12-02T14:47:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau
Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 2:47 pm

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has finally recovered from Covid-19.

Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra medical centre on November 22  as he suffered from mild Covid- 19. A bulletin was recently issued by the medical director of the hospital, Dr. Suhas Prabhakar. 

The bulletin issued by the hospital's medical director stated " He had mild Covid-19 for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but has been advised to be in isolation till December 4.''

This official statement is a sign of great relief for Haasan's fans and well-wishers as they all were following up on his health status. 

Haasan had informed through his Twitter account that he was suffering from a mild cough after his trip to the USA. “Please remind yourself that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, be careful'' 

Haasan's upcoming films include 'Vikram' which is set to release next year. Haasan has already wrapped up the second schedule earlier in October. 

His other upcoming films include  S. Shankar's directional venture of 'Indian 2', Jeetu Joseph's 'Papanasam', Mahesh Narayanan's 'Thevar Magan 2' and 'Thalaivan Irukkindran' which will be directed by Haasan himself. 

The actor recently shared the '83' film Tamil trailer. Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version of the sports drama. This has garnered a lot of attention among his fans and well-wishers.

