Kajal Aggarwal Marries Gautam Kitchlu In Intimate Ceremony

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony here.

The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendance.

While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani.

Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram.

Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram.

Donning a white bathrobe, she was seen sporting the traditional jewellery and gajra. Her exquisite lehenga was displayed in the background.

"Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched", Aggarwal captioned the picture.

On Thursday, the actor had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony which was also an intimate family affair.

Aggarwal, known for movies such as "Singham", "Magadheera", "Special 26" and "Thuppakki", had announced her engagement to Kitchlu on October 6.

"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," Aggarwal had said in a statement.

