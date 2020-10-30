Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu Tying Knot Today; See Amazing Pictures Here

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu. The intimate wedding ceremony will take place today in Mumbai. Late Thursday night, Kajal shared a few sneak-peak pictures about her haldi-mehendi ceremony and since then fans can't keep calm!

Bride-to-be Kajal shared a beautiful picture early morning today and the picture is doing the rounds on the internet since then. In the picture, she is looking absolutely stunning in yellow sleeveless kurta and sharara paired with traditional white and pink floral jewellery. The bridal glow mesmerized everyone, flooding her Instagram post with likes and congratulatory messages in the comment section.

She posted the picture with hashtag and heart emoji#kajgautkitched

Here is the picture:

Earlier on Thursday, Kajal shared another beguiling picture from her mehendi ceremony. In the picture, she is flaunting beautiful henna applied on her hands. She wore a chick mint lehenga and a natural-makeup look. Check out the picture here:

The couple will be tying the knot this evening in the presence of loved ones, keeping the occasion a personal affair. Kajal's fans are definitely waiting to see her rocking the gorgeous bridal outfit.

Here are some images shared by Kajal's fan pages:

courtesy: KajalUniverse/Twitter

Image courtesy: KajalTrends/Twitter

Filmfare tweeted this video in which Kajal is seen dancing and enjoying the Haldi swag!

Kajal announced her wedding earlier this month in a heartfelt Instagram post. Her post read: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

She is getting married to entrepreneur and interior design expert Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal is best known for her performances in Singham, Khaidi No 150, Magadheera, Special 26, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

